Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce: Red lipstick traces spotted after PDA-packed outing

Taylor Swift fans have discovered a very nice detail in new images of the singer with her supposed boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The couple was seen out and about in New York City after a surprise visit on Saturday Night Live, and they were photographed headed to Nobu for an intimate dinner date.

The duo was also photographed walking around New York City hand in hand. Swifties with keen eyes have discovered a "lipstick smudge" on Travis' face, sending the Anti-Hero hitmaker's fans into a frenzy.

Taylor, 33, and Travis, 34, of the Kansas City Chiefs, were observed walking hand-in-hand, with fans quick to point out that the couple appeared to have just exchanged a smooch before being papped in the street.

Taking to Instagram to share zoomed-in snaps of the "lipstick smudge", one fan penned: "Lm**o her a little smudged lipstick and no foundation on her nose and some of her lipstick on his mustache."

The fans expressed their excitement in the comments section, with one person writing: "That’s what i noticed too. I was like oooo smudged lipstick & no makeup on nose??? but i didn’t notice the lipstick in his mustache." Another then swooned: "Omg, they are so smitten with each other! Totally in love/lust."

"LM**OO he knew to hide them lips," penned a third. A fourth then offered: "Yeah those two smooched in the car." While a fifth wrote: "Lol he's so fine. You go Taylor."

The couple's defiant and adoring public display comes nearly two weeks after insiders said Taylor didn't want to hold back any longer: "Taylor is at a point in her life where she's no longer willing to hold back. If something feels right—like it does with Travis—she's jumping in with both feet. She's very happy and loving life right now," they revealed at the start of October."