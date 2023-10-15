James Haskell reflects 'Lonely Life' following Chloe Madeley's ring-free girls' night out

Relationship speculation surrounds James Haskell and Chloe Madeley.

James Haskell, the man of rugby ace, on Saturday night shared a poignant message about living a "lonely life" on Instagram, while his wife Chloe Madeley enjoyed a girls' night out without her wedding ring.

Chloe has been married to Haskell since 2018 and posted a series of party photos from her night out, notably not wearing her wedding ring.

This evening of revelry followed closely on the heels of a sighting where James Haskell was engaged in a friendly conversation with a blonde outside Chiltern Firehouse around 1:30 am on Friday. The situation sparked speculations about their relationship.

On Sunday morning, James Haskell took to Instagram to share a video from his DJ set, playing a remix of Ace of Base's song All That She Wants.

The lyrics "she lives a lonely life" played on loop in the background, aligning with his earlier post about a "lonely life."

James added to the caption of his post, specifying the track as "ID Bodhi James Haskell."

Meanwhile, Chloe Madeley showcased her stunning style and physique as she prepared to head out for her girls' night.

The night on the town followed closely after James Haskell was spotted at the celebrity hotspot, Chiltern Firehouse, engaged in conversation with a fellow reveler.

Dressed in a £113 Barrow T-shirt featuring a neon smiley face motif, James appeared to be in the midst of the party scene as he conversed before making his way to a cab.

Last week, Chloe Madeley discussed what she described as the "biggest row ever" with her husband, James Haskell, revealing that their intense disagreement was centered on explicit photos of women.

In a recent interview, Chloe shed light on her distress when James was away in Ibiza and shared Instagram posts featuring the backsides of other women.

Chloe acknowledged that being surrounded by bikini-clad women was part of James's career transition, now as a DJ, but she expressed her discomfort with these images being publicly displayed on social media.

The contentious argument was captured in the couple's new ITVBe reality show.

Discussing the heated exchange, Chloe shared with The Sun, "One of the biggest rows we've ever had was on camera."

Chloe explained her perspective, saying, "My argument was, 'I don't mind that that is your job, but I don't want you putting it on social media when everyone knows I'm your wife."







