Aaron Carter's twin sister Angel reveals late singer's resting place

Aaron Carter's twin sister, Angel Carter, disclosed the location of his ultimate resting place nearly a year after the late singer's passing.

Angel, 35, published a photo of Aaron's memorial portrait on Instagram on Friday. It featured a bronze replica of his face set on a green and gold plaque.

"Aaron’s portrait was placed this morning at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills," she wrote in the caption.

"He adored his fans, and I know how much this would mean to him now having a final resting place where we could all celebrate his life. I invite you to visit, share your memories, and never forget who Aaron was deep down."

The plaque was carved with the words, "In Loving Memory, Aaron Carter, 1987 – 2022. Beloved Brother, Son, Friend & Father of Prince Carter."

The I Want Candy singer had a baby, Prince, with his fiancée Melanie Martin.

Aaron Carter's cause of death

Aaron was discovered dead in a bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California, on November 5, 2022. According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, the musician drowned, with "effects of difluoroethane and alprazolam" identified as contributory factors.

According to the coroner, the cause of death was "accident." Aaron was 34 years old at the time of death.