Jimmy Fallon 'unbothered' over Tonight Show's ‘toxic environment’

Jimmy Fallon expresses excitement to resume work after writer's strike

Jimmy Fallon, who recently resumed his hosting duties at The Tonight Show, avoided addressing the 'toxic work environment' allegations on him.



During a recent interaction with Page Six, the renowned host expressed his excitement as he made a comeback to work after the writer’s strike.



"I’m so happy to be back I can’t even tell you, I missed the show so much," he said.

Fallon further shared that he was interviewing his wife for the last five months as he missed being on the show.

"I miss interviewing everyone so much, I was just interviewing my wife for the last five months and she got bored of me so she’s so happy I’m out of the house," he added.



The renowned host continued, "The show is back, we’re back to telling monologue jokes, back to making people feel happy, I’m so thankful and happy to be back."



Fallon seemingly appeared unbothered when asked about the controversy related to his show’s toxic work culture.



Last month, in a Rolling Stone report, two current staff members and 14 former employees of the show claimed that Fallon was verbally abusive and routinely yelled at and demeaned his workers.



As per the aforementioned publication, the 49-year-old comedian apologized to his colleagues and disputed the allegations.

