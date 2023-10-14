Meghan Markle’s three-word dig at ‘royal protocol’ laid bare

Meghan Markle appeared to have taken a swipe at royal protocol with her recent visit to New York with Prince Harry.

On Tuesday, October 10, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a discussion during their Archewell Foundation summit in New York City, which was moderated by Today’s host Carson Daly.

Following the event, Daly, 50, raved about the royal couple on following morning on Today, calling them “so great.”

Recalling the events of the day, Carson shared, People asked me, ”How were the royals?’ I didn’t know whether to curtsy or hug, like, what’s the royal rules and whatnot.”

However, the former Suits actress told the host to “‘Bring it in,’ [with a] big hug.”

Savannah Guthrie was impressed as she told her colleague, “That’s really cool.”

Meghan, who stepped down as senior working royal with Harry in 2020, previously shared that she had to go through a gruelling process of learning royal protocols, when she started dating now-husband in 2017.

“Joining this family, I knew that there was a protocol for how things were done,” she revealed in Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

“Do you remember that old movie The Princess Diaries with Anne Hathaway? There’s no class [where] some person goes, ‘Sit like this, cross your legs like this, use this fork, don’t do this, curtsy then, wear this kind of hat.’”

She added: “So, I needed to learn a lot, including the national anthem. … It was baptism by fire.”