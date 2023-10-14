 
Saturday October 14, 2023
Priyanka Chopra seemingly disses Sophie Turner with latest move

Priyanka Chopra talks about dealing with uncertainty after unfollowing former sister-in-law, Sophie Turner from Instagram

By Web Desk
October 14, 2023
Priyanka Chopra penned a heartfelt note for her best friend after unfollowing former sister-in-law, Sophie Turner from Instagram. 

The internationally renowned artist expressed her gratitude for sharing a strong bond with her sister like friend especially during a difficult time when everything feels 'uncertain.'

Taking to Instagram, the Quantico actress shared a photo with her friend Tamanna Dutt, wishing her a very happy birthday. 

The 41-year-old diva wrote, "At a time when everything feels so uncertain .. I’m so grateful some things are a constant."

While showering love on her bestie, the Citadel actress further shared, "You have not only been my best friend and confidant but my sister for more than 2 decades! Damn! Here’s to making so many more memories."

Moreover, the actress sends good wishes and prayers for her pal, saying, "Hope you are surrounded by all the love and joy u deserve. I miss you."

Earlier, Life&Style reported that, Chopra, who is married to Nick Jonas, has been caught in the middle of the now-estranged couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s messy split.

A source close to the publication said, "Sophie and Joe kept a lot of their friends separate, but a few are caught in the middle of this mess."

An insider revealed that the Bollywood star used to share a 'very close' bond with the Game of Thrones alum.

"She [Priyanka] and Sophie were very close. There was once a time Sophie thought she and Joe would move to London and so would Nick and Priyanka," the source said. 

However, recently, the former sister-in-laws unfollowed each other on their social media accounts, fuelling the rumours of feud between the two. 