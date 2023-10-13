Prince William, Kate plan for US as Prince Harry, Meghan struggle

Prince William and Kate Middleton have targeted the US in their latest campaign to boost their popularity.

Despite their biggest rivals residing in the US, namely Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the couple has plans to promote the monarchy and the UK following the pair submitting a trademark application across the pond.

Former assistant editor of Mail on Sunday, Kate Mansey, spoke on The Royal Beat podcast said that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge planned on pursuing philanthropy.

"The issue of philanthropy is so developed in America... it’s more part of the setup of how American communities and businesses work. So you do have to have a foothold in America if you are starting a big global initiative."

She went on to add that Prince William and Kate intended to have America on their side.

"[Prince William] realises you have got to have America on side... he is very serious about the fact that his role is global. He is on the world stage, and he is going to make the most of it.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan have been in the works of planning their next career move in the US, which has largely been kept under wraps after they were dropped from Spotify and failed to make waves since moving across the pond.