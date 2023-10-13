Macron pledges to secure release of French hostages held by Hamas

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the 'blind murderous hatred' of Hamas in a televised address to the nation. AFP/File

French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to do everything in his power to secure the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, following their recent attack on Israel.

Macron delivered a solemn address on Thursday to the nation, promising to work with international partners and Israeli authorities to ensure the safe return of the hostages.

At least 13 French citizens lost their lives during the attack by Hamas, and, 17 more individuals, including both children and adults, remain unaccounted for and are suspected to be held as hostages, he said.

Macron expressed unwavering determination, saying, "France will never abandon its children." It is estimated that around 150 people are currently being held hostage by Hamas.

Macron's commitment to securing the release of these hostages comes in response to heartfelt pleas from the families of those affected. Batsheva Yahalomi, whose 12-year-old son has been missing since the attack, urged for French intervention to bring her son and others back home. She praised France for its generosity and compassion and expressed her hope that President Macron would take action to resolve this distressing situation.

In his address, Macron strongly condemned the "blind murderous hatred" and "absolute cruelty" exhibited by Hamas during their attack on Israel. He emphasised that Israel has the right to defend itself against terrorist groups like Hamas, as long as it takes care to protect civilian lives.

Macron called for a response to terrorism that is both strong and fair, preserving the principles of justice.

Furthermore, Macron reaffirmed France's unwavering commitment to a two-state solution in the Israel-Hamas conflict. He stressed the importance of avoiding an endless war in the region and highlighted the necessity of searching for lasting peace.

Macron said that terrorism should not replace the pursuit of peace, and the conditions for achieving a lasting solution to the conflict are well-established.

With tensions rising in France, home to sizeable Jewish and Muslim communities, Macron has bolstered security measures by increasing police protection for 582 religious and cultural facilities.

He also cautioned against the conflation of the Palestinian cause with the justification of terrorism, considering it a moral, political, and strategic error.

French anti-terror prosecutors have initiated a terrorism probe into the attack by Hamas on Israel, examining charges of murder, attempted murder, and kidnapping, including those involving minors, attributed to a "terrorist organisation."

