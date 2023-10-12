Troye Sivan recalls 'embarassing' first meeting with Harry Styles

Troye Sivan revealed he said the "weirdest, worst thing" to Harry Styles during their first meeting.

In an interview with the U.K. radio show KISS Breakfast, the 28-year-old Australian singer revealed that he met the As It Was singer for the first time at the Grammy Awards 2023, branding the whole ordeal “hilarious.”

“I’m like super, super chill and he walks up to this conversation I’m already having,” Sivan recalled. “So we meet and I feel like I know him because it’s Harry Styles.”

“I’m speaking to him, ‘Oh, my God, mazel. Congrats on the Grammy,’ or whatever,” he explained. “Then he was like, ‘I’m just going to go to the bathroom,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, you're going to the bathroom? I’m also going to the bathroom. Let’s go!”

The Rush singer shortly regretted asking the “weirdest, worst thing” he could’ve asked Styles on their first meeting, and had a mini mental breakdown for the rest of the night.

“He got stopped along the way by someone and I beelined for the bathroom, embarrassed,” the hitmaker said. “I thought about it for the rest of the night: Why did I just ask Harry Styles if we should go to the bathroom together?”

Sivan is set to release his first album, Something to Give Each Other, since 2018 on Friday, Oct. 13.