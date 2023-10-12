'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour': A-list stars line up to celebrate film premiere

Taylor Swift sharing a laugh with her backup dancers crew

Taylor Swift lit up the red carpet of her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour at The Grove in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

The Blank Space hitmaker gracefully donned a cinderella dress and twirled her locks into a curled faux bob, sweeping her bangs to the side.

However, devoted Swifties couldn't help but wonder, "did Taylor Swift cut her hair?" though it seems that her hairstyle might be a nod to the iconic haircut from her 1989 era.

Celebrity stars also cheered on for the Cruel Summer crooner by attending the eventl; Among them were Beyonce, Adam Sandler, Julia Garner, Maren Morris, Flava Flav, Karamo Brown, Hayley Kiyoko, Jennifer Meyer, Becca Tilley, Simu Liu, Molly Sims and Mariska Hargitay.

The high-end venue’s owner, Rick Caruso, was also in the attendance to support Swift, 33 at the film premier.

Beyonce:

Taylor Posing with Beyonce

The Midnight songstress posed with the fellow superstar Beyonce. The Cuff it singer is also gearing up to release her Renaissance tour film in theaters.

Sam Wrench:

Taylor Swift posed with director Sam Wrench

Swift was photographed as she wrapped her arm around Sam Wrench, director of Eras Tour film. Wrench has also worked with other hitmakers including, Billie Eilish, BTS and Lizzo.

Shelby Young:

Actress Shelby walked on the red carpet in a pink dress

Shelby Young donned a full sleeved pink mini velvet dress with light pink heels and a matching heart shaped purse.

Flavor Flav:

Flavor Flav at the premier of Eras Tour film

Devoted Swiftie, Flavor Flav stepped onto the red carpet wearing a nod to 2017’s Reputation on his shirt.