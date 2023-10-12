Shakira, Nicky Jam’s ‘Perro Fiel’ Music Video achieves 1 Billion Views milestone on YouTube

Shakira and Nicky Jam’s ‘Perro Fiel’ Music Video just skyrocketed to 1 Billion Views on YouTube after six years of its release.
According to the video streaming platform, the music video marks Shakira and Nicky Jam's seventh participation as a lead, featured artist, or collaborator in the Billion Views Club.
The Colombian star and the reggaetón hitmaker collaborated for the first time on the song, which was released in 2017. The song Perro Fiel comes from Shakira's El Dorado, which spent five weeks at the top of the Top Latin Albums list. On the Hot Latin Songs list, the song reached its highest position at No. 6.
Most recently, both performers commanded attention during the Miami Billboard Latin Music Week 2023. Two episodes of Nicky Jam's well-liked The Rock Star Show featured interviews with Ivy Queen and the lead singer of Fuerza Regida, Jess Ortiz Paz.
Scarlett Johannson talks about looking after her mental and physical health in a new interview
'The Morning Show' season 3 is currently streaming on Apple Tv+
King Charles expressed his concern over loss of precious lives in Israel-Palestine war
98 Degrees, pop band, talks their inspiration for re-recording classics
Jada Pinkett, Will Smith's son Jaden Smith's video about her mother's relationship with rapper resurfaced
Paris Hilton welcomed Phoenix with husband Carter Reum earlier this year in January