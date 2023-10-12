Shakira, Nicky Jam’s ‘Perro Fiel’ Music Video achieves 1 Billion Views milestone on YouTube

Shakira and Nicky Jam’s ‘Perro Fiel’ Music Video just skyrocketed to 1 Billion Views on YouTube after six years of its release.



According to the video streaming platform, the music video marks Shakira and Nicky Jam's seventh participation as a lead, featured artist, or collaborator in the Billion Views Club.

The Colombian star and the reggaetón hitmaker collaborated for the first time on the song, which was released in 2017. The song Perro Fiel comes from Shakira's El Dorado, which spent five weeks at the top of the Top Latin Albums list. On the Hot Latin Songs list, the song reached its highest position at No. 6.

Most recently, both performers commanded attention during the Miami Billboard Latin Music Week 2023. Two episodes of Nicky Jam's well-liked The Rock Star Show featured interviews with Ivy Queen and the lead singer of Fuerza Regida, Jess Ortiz Paz.



