Machine Gun Kelly defends himself from stalker on-stage: ‘Don’t make me do this’

Machine Gun Kelly was ready to throw hands when fan rushed the stage, but ultimately kept his composure.

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, was being interviewed on stage by Kristin Stroller at the Forbes Under 30 Summit, in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

According to a video posted to an Instagram fan account, The Rap Devil lyricist was talking about 27 Club, a coffee shop he opened in his hometown in 2020, when the interviewer suddenly started sounding concerned.

Baker swiveled to see what was happening, and saw a man standing a few feet in front of him on stage.

The Emo Girl singer shot up with his hands balled into fists, ready to defend himself if needed.

“My man, get the f**k away from me,” he said calmly.

But the unidentified man was resolute, telling Baker, “Hey, I got you, man. [Unintelligible] help you out.”

“Yo, what are you doing? What are you doing?” Baker repeated. “This is a bad look. Don’t make me do this. Don’t make me-“ he warned.

At that point, security swooped in and hauled the man off-stage as Baker’s microphone was turned off momentarily.

“I’m sorry, I try to live the dichotomy more on this side than the other guy. I left that guy in the past. I’m really sorry,” the father of one addressed the audience, returning to his seat.

Though he apologised for his “primal reaction,” Stroller reassured Baker that he “handled that amazingly,” the crowd applauding in agreement.