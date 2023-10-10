Florence Pugh finally parts ways with boyfriend Charlie Gooch after a year of dating

Florence Pugh has recently parted ways with her boyfriend Charlie Gooch almost after a year of dating.



The Sun reported that Florence busy career took a toll on her relationship which eventually led to the end of her relation with Charlie, who she had introduced to her family.

A source spilled to the outlet, “Florence and Charlie had known each other for years and things turned romantic at the end of last year.”

However, the source revealed, “It hasn't lasted. Florence's schedule is so busy and there were other factors at play. She eventually ended it over the summer.”

What mattered most is that she “isn't wallowing though and is doing just fine on her own”, said the source.

The insider told the outlet, “There are no hard feelings as Florence changed her mind about Charlie after some time apart.”

For the unversed, the Oppenheimer star went public with her romance with Charlie back in February when they were spotted going for an al fresco lunch on Valentine's Day.

Before Charlie, Florence was briefly linked to Harry Styles who she was said to have kissed while filming their movie Don't Worry Darling.

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles

Meanwhile, in August 2022, Florence announced she and her ex-boyfriend Zach Braff had broken up after three years of relation.

At the time, speaking to Harper's Bazaar, Florence disclosed that she and the Scrubs star had gone their separate ways.

She said, “We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on.”

Florence Pugh with Zach Braff

“We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together.”

The actress added, “So, we've done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”