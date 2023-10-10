Jennifer Lopez’s latest move fuels marital issues with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez replaces her 'Ben' Affleck necklace with her own named pendant amid rumoured marital issues

Jennifer Lopez stepped outside wearing a 'Jennifer' necklace instead of her famous 'Ben' necklace amid rumoured marital problems with Ben Affleck.



The 54-year-old actress-singer spotted outside the Soho House in Malibu, sporting an oversized olive green top paired with matching balloon pants.

However, The Boy Next Door star’s latest move of ditching her husband’s named pendant fuelled the rumours of their fading romance.

As per latest reports, Affleck’s close friendship with ex-wife Jennifer Garner has impacted his current relation with Lopez.



The Shotgun Wedding actress has been jealous over her husband’s intimate car meetups with his former love interest.

An insider revealed to Life & Style, "Ben’s reliance on Jen (Garner) as a confidante may have crossed the line."

"He’s made some shocking confessions to her about JLo’s temper and the ugly texts she sends him, which he shouldn’t have done," claimed the source.

The source further revealed that the Good Will Hunting actor "has insisted to JLo that she’s the only woman for him and that he just cares for Jen because of the children and what they’ve been through."