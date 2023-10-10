CDC reveals new report about long Covid in children; what you should know

A gril can be seen being tested for Covid-19. — AFP/File

A new report revealed that at least 1% of children in the United States experienced the symptoms of long Covid, with women more likely to suffer from the condition than men.

Authors of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wrote in the recently published report, based on the data from last year, that about 92% of those 17 and younger were hosting antibodies that were pointing towards a previous Covid-19 infection.

They also noted about the rarity of the long Covid among youths especially those younger than 12.

Comparatively, another CDC report on a similar matter revealed that 7% of adults in the US suffered from the long Covid with about half still suffering from that condition.

The long Covid is defied as feeling the symptoms of Covid-19 for at least three months after testing positive for the virus

The symptoms of the long Covid are trouble thinking, headaches, changes in smell or taste, shortness of breath, depression or anxiety.

According to a report, long Covid was more likely found in people ages 35 to 49 and the ratio was found to be higher in women than in men.

The condition was also found to be more prevalent for the dwellers of rural settings, with common in low-income people.

The data was obtained from the National Center for Health Statistics. The interview-based data of children also underlined the ratio of girls likely to have symptoms to boys.

There is no cure for the symptoms of the long Covid nevertheless, healthcare professionals urge people with the condition to seek treatment for the symptoms they experience.

The CDC said in its recommendations: "The best way to prevent long covid is to protect yourself and others from becoming infected" with the virus that causes covid-19 by staying up-to-date on vaccinations and avoiding close contact with those who have or could have the disease.