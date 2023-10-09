Finally! This Morning shares pleasant news with viewers

Here’s a good news!

Dr Sara Kayat became a mother for a second time, having given birth to a healthy baby girl.

Over the weekend, the This Morning star welcomed a baby girl with her husband, PR and branding exec, Rupert Walker

Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle announced the happy news on Monday's instalment of the ITV Daytime show, where they revealed the newborn's name.

Craig told viewers: 'We're starting with some really, really lovely news because over the weekend Dr Sara welcomed a gorgeous baby girl named Rose into the world.'

Giving their congratulations to Dr Sara, and sharing a photograph of her cradling the adorable newborn, Josie gushed: 'She's gorgeous, absolutely gorgeous, Oh I'm broody already, I'm getting broody.'

Another heartwarming shot shown to viewers saw Dr Sara's three-year-old son Harris cradling his baby sister as they met for the first time, and This Morning shared a joyful picture of Dr Sara with both children.

Dr Sara announced she was expecting her second child in May, with a lovely image of Harris cuddling her bump as she told of her struggles to conceive the second time around.

Alongside the snap shared to Instagram, she wrote: 'And so, we grow. We are expecting a little pumpkin this October.