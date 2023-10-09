Meghan Markle shares teaser to excite fans ahead of her NYC trip

Meghan Markle's latest selfie ahead of her NYC trip goes viral

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, who's set to travel back to New York City for the first time since car chase, has seemingly shared a teaser to excite her fans before her hotly-anticipated NYC trip.

The Duchess of Sussex has seemingly delighted her fans as she shared a selfie with journalist Jen Su and two other friends that the TV host posted to Instagram on Thursday.

Alongside Meghan's adorable picture, the journalist wrote: "Landed in LA and on our way to dinner, we ran into Meghan Markle. Totally low key and super friendly, nice conversation."

Su shared the image again to open a subsequent Instagram carousel and shed more light on the surprise meeting.



"Arrived in L.A. and ran right into the fabulous Meghan Markle. Amazing way to start the trip!" Su said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are heading to new York City to host a summit on World Mental Health Day on Tuesday. The Archewell Foundation will host 'The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Wellness in a Digital Age' to give voice to families who are passionate about building a safer online world for children and teens.



It will be Meghan and Harry's first trip to the Metropolitan city since the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards in May, where the Duchess of Sussex was honored.

The following day, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said the Sussexes were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi."