Prince Andrew's silence wins over Harry's claims against King Charles, royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left no door opened for their return to the Firm with their alleged rigid attitude and some "unwise" decision that worked as fuel to burn all their bridges in the royal family.

Meanwhile, another disgraced royal Prince Andrew has seemingly adopted a very smarter strategy to win back his elder brother King Charles III's trust with his silence even after being snubbed on many occasions, making it back into the inner circle amid big royal reshuffle.

However The 74-year-old has given a new shock ‘title’ from King Charles but it has definitely not been handed out in recognition of their service to crown, country, according to a royal expert.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's earnt the label of the “Others” for them in a big royal reshuffle, which sounds like the US-based couple will never again be permitted on the furniture in Buckingham Palace’s Good Rooms.

The 74-year-old monarch, according to the Daily Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle, has broken his family down into four categories, “Senior Royals, Working Royals, Non-Working Royals and Others", according to Hardcastle.

The Sussexes have been relegated to "others". They are arguably being treated worse as they come off second-best with Andrew, who's getting preferential treatment over the Sussexes.

The smoke signals that Andrew has made it back into the inner circle. In August, during the royal family's annual Scottish retreat, the Duke of York was driven to church by his nephew and niece, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The shocking move suggested as the Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's father is being welcomed back into the royal family fold with all his respect. He was also reportedly retained the right to host his annual shooting weekend at Windsor.

However, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's father might still be a part of the actual family but that does not mean the King should be parading him about in front of the cameras with William and Kate or letting him continue to live like Lord Muck in an enormous pile the size of a modest hotel.



However, King Charles Charles III does not seem to extend the same sort of leniency towards Harry and Meghan . Meghan and Harry has been urged to work hard to melt King Charles's heart to win back the desired status in the royal family.

In September, the Sunday Times reported that “courtiers have discussed leasing a property” to the Sussexes inside Kensington Palace, but that was a claim which was “hotly disputed” by the Palace.