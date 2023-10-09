Meghan Markle to have 'major advantage' with move into politics

File Footage





Meghan Markle's latest career move into politics could serve her well as she reportedly has a major advantage that could make her very successful in the field.

Celebrity manager Mayah Riaz spoke to the Mirror and explained that the Suits actress’s platform would enable her to be successful owing to her 'ability to connect' with the public.

Mayah said: "I don't think [Meghan's] potential entry into politics has come as a surprise. It's been widely speculated this is a move she may consider at some point. It could be viewed as a strategic move for her to utilise her platform."

"I believe Meghan's background as an actress will be an advantage for her if she did decide to go into politics. As she will have the ability to connect with a diverse range of voters. She will also have the ability to garner attention for her political campaign."

"The benefits would be that it would allow her to leverage her platform and advocate for causes she is passionate about on a global scale."

Mayah went on to add that Meghan would be able to use her platform to bring focus to matters of importance due to her star status.

"From a young age, Meghan has been a voice for change and this would enhance her credibility and authority to continue to do that. It's important that the focus stays on this rather than her perhaps being seen as a joke," she said.