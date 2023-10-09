Meghan and Harry focus on ‘winning streak’ despite flashes of ‘car chase’ in New York

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hoping for a less traumatic trip to New York five months after their alleged ‘catastrophic car chase.’

The Duke of Duchess of Sussex are due attend the Archewell Foundation’s Parents’ Summit in NYC next week, which will talks about the negative impact of social media on the mental health of young people, coinciding with World Mental Health Day.

According to PR commentator Andy Barr, the couple is hoping to continue their “winning streak” following the success of their Invictus Games.

Back in May, the couple was involved in “relentless pursuit” by paparazzi in the Big Apple which left them traumatised. However, as more details unveiled from the incident, the couple received backlash for ‘exaggerating’ the matter.

Since then, the couple faced blow after blow in their business deals and amid their royal rift, until the Invictus Games last month.

“You can see just how well they work as a team. The positive vibes coming from both of them is impossible to miss and you can see just how much they enliven the crowds and athletes taking part [in the competition],” he told Bella Magazine.

“After quiet few months, it is great to see them back doing what they do best, bringing out the best in people,” Barr added.

Harry and Meghan’s loved-up display at the week-long games in Düsseldorf, Germany, came amid the rumours that their marriage was “strained” and that they may be going through a “trial separation.”

Body language expert Judi James noted that the pair looked “like they did in the early days of their relationship.”