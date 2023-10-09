Adele’s partner Rich Paul reveals his memoir was ‘difficult read’ for singer

Adele had an emotional response to her partner Rich Paul’s new memoir which delves in the traumatic childhood he had.

LeBron James’ longtime manager talks about the trauma he had to endure due to his mother’s drug addiction in Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds, while also living in a crime-ridden section of Cleveland, Ohio.

“It was very emotional,” he told People Magazine of the Grammy-winning musician’s reaction. “I think a lot of it probably hit home, so yeah, it was a difficult read [for her].”

Paul reflected on the many difficult moments he has had to experience when he was very young. “I had built up this wall as a young kid to just have the understanding to move forward and know that she’s not going to be there,” he said of his mother. “Like, Mom is not coming home.”

That reality, he added, “was one of the toughest things for me to relive and write about.”

Other difficult moments include him having to routinely duck gunfire from warring neighbours or run for his young life after winning a high-stakes dice game. “The thing about it is, I was never really a kid.”

The Easy on Me singer and Paul have been romantic partners for more than two years.

The musician, 35, has previously opened up about her childhood struggles, from the devastating loss of her beloved grandfather, who died of cancer when she was just 10 and her father's, Mark Evans, disappearance from her life for years, only to resurface when her career took off in her 20s.

Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds will hit the shelves on October 10, 2023.

