Greta Gerwig’s upcoming movie’s giving director ‘recurring nightmares’

Greta Gerwig teased about her “hard” upcoming project at her Screen Talk session at the BFI London Film Festival (LFF)



The Succession showrunner Jesse Armstrong served as host for Gerwig's most recent LFF Screen Talk, which was attended by fans at the BFI Southbank. Many of them were dressed in the pink that was featured in Gerwig's 2023 hit Barbie.

When asked if her forthcoming projects would feature distinct representations of women like Lady Bird, Little Women, and Barbie do, Gerwig responded, “I didn’t intend for those to be that way. But I’m extremely interested in the lives of girls and women.”

She just stated, "I'm working on something right now," without going into further detail about what her new project entails. "It’s hard and I’m having recurring nightmares.”

The next Marc Webb-directed Disney film Snow White, which is now in post-production and is scheduled for release on March 24, 2024, has Gerwig as a co-writer.

The audience watched footage from several of Gerwig's movies throughout the 75-minute session, including Frances Ha, which she co-wrote with her "partner in life and art" Noah Baumbach and directed, as well as Lady Bird, Little Women, and Barbie, which she also directed.