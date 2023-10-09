Ariana Grande's ex Dalton Gomez and Maika Monroe spotted KISSING at Jumbos

Dalton Gomez and Maika Monroe heat up the night at Liverpool.

Ariana Grande's ex Dalton Gomez and actress Maika Monroe set tongues wagging as they were caught locking lips at Jumbos on a recent night out.



The couple's passionate rendezvous left onlookers intrigued and delighted as they witnessed the duo engage in a steamy display of PDA.

Eyewitnesses reported that Dalton Gomez and Maika Monroe exuded an air of camaraderie as they shared a friendly introduction before their amorous encounter unfolded.

The couple appeared discreet at first, taking a moment to scan their surroundings, perhaps checking for prying eyes.

However, once they were assured of their privacy, the duo delved into an unabashed make-out session that set the scene ablaze with their undeniable chemistry.

The entertainment world was sent into a frenzy when popular entertainment news outlet Pop Crave tweeted a captivating photo capturing Dalton Gomez and Maika Monroe sharing a passionate kiss during their outing at Jumbos.

The image spread like wildfire across social media, leaving fans, and the media abuzz with speculation and intrigue.

Dalton Gomez catapulted into the limelight with his marriage to pop sensation Ariana Grande in 2020.

The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony and has since maintained a low-key profile.

Despite being married to one of the biggest stars in the music industry, Gomez, a successful real estate agent, has managed to keep his life relatively private.



