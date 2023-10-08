Tom Holland, Zendaya showcase their affection in rare loved-up appearance

Love is in the air!

Tom Holland and Zendaya get cozy in a rare joint outing during a stroll in London on Sunday.

The Spider-Man star and actress Zendaya, both 27, were spotted in London enjoying a relaxed walk.

They were accompanied by two bodyguards as they strolled through a west London park. Zendaya and Tom exhibited their affection for each other, with Tom putting his arm around Zendaya and even sweetly kissing her hand during their outing.

At one point, they interacted with an enthusiastic dog before it ran off with its owner.

Zendaya sported a casual look with a grey cropped jumper that revealed her midriff and simple black trousers. She completed her outfit with a Louis Vuitton handbag and wore her dark hair in its natural curly style.

Tom opted for a relaxed appearance in green chinos and a black jumper.

Earlier this summer Tom revealed the reason he keeps his relationship with girlfriend Zendaya so private.