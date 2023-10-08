Prince William, Kate to face off Prince Harry, Meghan in just days

Prince William, Kate Middleton to face off Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in just days

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly face off Prince William and Kate Middleton as the couples will be hosting their own events to mark World Mental Health Day.

For the unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan, on October 10, will host an event called The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Wellness in a Digital Age that will be held on the same day and the Prince and Princess of Wales’ own version of the event.

As per royal commentator Daniela Elser, while writing for news.com.au, Buckingham Palace would be on their toes to see which couple would take the cake.

"In a situation that truly defines tragicomic, it turns out that both the Sussexes and William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales have both planned marquee events, both on the same day and both focused on the same issue," she wrote.

"This is the very scenario that Buckingham Palace must have been dreading since January 2020 when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex huffed off to the new world to set out their own stall: A head-to-head, brother versus brother showdown, as they both fight to stake out the same territory."

However, Elser added that the Prince Harry and Meghan had a lot more to prove considering that the couple has not been able to make much of a splash since Megxit.

"However that is only the score so far and to say that a lot is riding on next week’s event for Harry and Meghan would be a bit like saying the Titanic got a bit wet."