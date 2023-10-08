Sophie Turner is all smiles after three days of mediation with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner isn’t letting a grueling week of custody negotiations over her children with Joe Jonas bring her spirits down.

On Saturday morning, Turner, 27, was spotted leaving her temporary Tribeca apartment, lent to her by gal pal Taylor Swift, with who appears to be her lawyer, Catherine Bedford, in photographs obtained by Page Six.

The Game of Thrones alum looked chipper as she stood in the doorway, grinning ear to ear at someone standing inside.

The X-Men actress clutched a bottle and a phone in one hand as she hopped into the backseat of a black SUV.

Turner opted for a casual Saturday morning look, with a black leather jacket over a black hoodie, blue jeans, white sneakers, and a white tote bag. Her iconic red locks were weaved into two pigtails.

The Dark Phoenix star didn’t let the gloomy weather rain on her parade even amidst her divorce and custody negotiations with estranged husband Joe Jonas.

The negotiations follow a contentious few weeks with Turner suing the DNCE frontman to have their children return to England with her, where the former couple had planned their “forever home.”

The four-day mediation sessions, which began on Wednesday, aim to help the separated parents amicably raise their two children, three-year-old Willa and one-year-old Delphine.

The custody trials are set to begin on January 2, 2024.