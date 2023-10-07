Drake comes under fire for incorporating Pet Shop and Rye Rye songs

File Footage

Drake has recently come under fire for incorporating songs from both The Pet Shop Boys and Rye Rye on his new album, For All the Dogs, without asking their consent.



Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, The Pet Shop Boys after the eight studio album’s release tweeted, “Surprising to hear @Drake singing the chorus of 'West End girls' in the track 'All the Parties' on his new album.

“No credit given or permission requested,” added the duo band.

Another rapper Rye Rye also took to social media and expressed his annoyance over Drake not clearing with the interpolation of the song Shake It to the Ground which she did with rapper Blaqstarr.

Rye Rye penned. “REALLY @Drake MY VOCALS AGAIN? & NO CREDIT? I really wanna be flattered but I feel like it's trolling ATP OMG …one of my fave artists doing this.”

“I don't know how to feel anymore but thank you for reminding me that my 15-year-old vocals are still legendary,” she added.

Meanwhile, Drake also faced backlash for the absence of Nicki Minaj’s from any of his new tracks.

Back in July, Drake claimed at a Detroit concert that he and Nicki did their first song together after a long time.

However, Nicki is nowhere to be seen which prompted her fans and they took to X with one said, “Barbz chasing drake tomorrow for taking Nicki off 'For all the dogs'... Drake feminine ass used the barbz for promo, once again!!!...”

“Drake is officially a weirdo for lying about having Nicki Minaj on his album just to get her fans to stream his album. Had us UP ALL NIGHT, waiting and she's not on it. What a dummy... No way Drake put Sexyyred on his album over Nicki Minaj,” another remarked.