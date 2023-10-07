Here's Holly Willoughby happy moments with husband Daniel Baldwin before ‘kidnapping plot’

This Morning host Holly Willoughby celebrated her beloved husband, Daniel Baldwin 48th birthday on Tuesday just a few days before the kidnapping plot incident took place.



The This Morning presenter took to Instagram on Tuesday to give the TV producer a special shout-out, much to the delight of her 8.4 million followers.

In the sweet post, Holly and Daniel are pictured enjoying their most recent summer vacation in Italy at the Lucca Summer Festival in Tuscany. "Happy birthday to my Love," she captioned the photo.

But who could have predicted that Holly Willoughby's life would take a 'Horrifying' turn with 24/7 security upsetting her.



On Wednesday night, though, Holly's 'normal' changed - quite possibly forever - when she learned of an alleged plot to kidnap her. She was due to appear on This Morning the next day.

Sources at ITV say she was 'in bits' and they quickly called in seasoned This Morning presenter Alison Hammond to take her place next to co-presenter Josie Gibson.

Viewers were left guessing as to why Holly - the consummate professional - wasn't there.

Those close to Holly say she was 'shaken', 'petrified' and 'unable to take in' what happened. One told me: 'Holly couldn't believe that she got up one morning and that's how the day went. It is absolutely awful, it's difficult to find the words.'

Another friend told the Mail: 'There have been several stages of this, which have shocked Holly more as she learned more.

'Thursday was not a good day for her. It was frightening and distressing as she learned the breakdown of the accusations. It terrified her.'

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sends wishes to Holly Willoughby:

Even Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told of his shock and upset when he appeared on This Morning today.

Rishi Sunak appeared on the ITV show today and said his thoughts are with Holly. He said he was 'so sorry to hear about everything that is going on with Holly', adding: 'I wanted to send my best to her and her family and to all of you'.