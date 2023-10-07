King Charles sends clear message about truce to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles granted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with new titles, after stripping their HRH titles amid their royal rift.

While getting a title from the royal family is usually considered an honour, the monarch appeared to have taken a dig at his younger son and wife.

The King radically reset his mother’s concept of the ‘Family Firm’ with new categories 16 weeks after his Coronation, per Daily Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle cited a source.

Charles is now categorising them as “Senior Royals, Working Royals, Non-Working Royals and Others.”

The ‘Others’ category reportedly includes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle alongside Prince Andrew.

However, the disgraced royal, Andrew, still seems to be receiving ‘preferential treatment’ over the Sussexes despite grave sex offending charges, per Hardcastle. Andrew has been allowed to attend multiple royal events while Harry has been shunned out.

In her piece for news.com.au, royal commenter Daniela Elser wrote that the new title the Sussexes earning the label of the ‘Others’ in a big royal reshuffle is “a sobriquet which makes it sound like they will never again be permitted on the furniture in Buckingham Palace’s Good Rooms.”

The couple not included in the 'Non-Working Royals' category also appear to be a clear that the King wants nothing to do with Harry and Meghan.