Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani bring back ‘Kabir-Preeti’ magic on stage

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani set the dance stage on fire with their sizzling performance on the song of their blockbuster movie, Kabir Singh.



The reel life couple mesmerised the audience present at the Qatar National Convention Centre by dancing gracefully on their film’s hit track, Kaise Hua.

The Lust Stories actress rejoiced the iconic "Kabir Preeti reunion" as she dropped a video from her special performance with Kapoor on her Instagram account.

Earlier, in conversation with Pinkvilla, the Jab We Met actor opened up about his character, Kabir, in his 2019’s mega hit movie.

The 42-year-old Bollywood actor revealed his wife Mira Kapoor insisted him to do the 'messed up' character as his fans love watching him in love stories.



"People love to see you in love stories, people love to see you in messed-up characters. This has both! Just do it," he shared his wife's opinion.

The award winning actor admired Mira's stance as Kabir Singh became one of the biggest hit movies of Kapoor’s career.