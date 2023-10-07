Alia Bhatt sends ‘love’ to fans as she achieves another milestone

Alia Bhatt sends ‘only love’ to fans as she achieves another milestone

Alia Bhatt achieved another significant milestone in her career as she surpassed 80 million followers on her Instagram handle.



The Gangubai actress extended love to her digital community by sharing an adorable photo of her on the photo-video sharing application.



In the picture, the 30-year-old Bollywood diva can be seen making a heart sign with her hands and wrote, "only love #80."

Earlier, the actress dropped some interesting glimpses from the set of her upcoming movie, Jigra, which she will be co-producing as well along with Dharma movies.



Alia, who recently made her Hollywood debut with film, Heart of Stone, reminisced her memorable journey with the renowned production house, recalling her debut as an actor in Student of the Year to producing a movie with them.



In a heart touching post on Instagram, she wrote, "Every day is a different day… exciting, challenging (and a little scary)… not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward."



Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra will hit the big screens next year on September 27.

