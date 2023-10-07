Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez may have parted ways legally, but the pair is ending things on an amicable note.

The divorce proceedings between the Into You musician, 30, and the luxury real estate agent, 28, concluded on Friday, October 6, after two years of marriage.

Per sources cited by Page Six, Grande and Gomez “really wanted to take care of each through all of this and make it as easy on one another as possible — which is why they really took their time with everything.”

The source added that the former couple have a “strong mutual respect for each other.”

Apart from the upfront payment from their agreed upon prenup, the Grammy-winning musician is also providing ‘continued 24-hour security,’ per agreement filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court, the insider told the outlet.

Grande reportedly ‘wanted her ex to live a safe and private lifestyle after their split.’

Ariana Grande gives ‘continued security’ to ex Dalton Gomez after settling divorce

The pair dated for almost a year before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony on May 2021, just five months after announcing their engagement. They split on February 20 per the date of separation in the divorce filing, which they didn’t file for divorce until last month.

A source told E! News last month that the exes wanted to “slowly work through details’ for a “very kind and patient uncoupling process.”

The Thank U, Next singer has since moved on with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.