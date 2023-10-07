Travis Kelce’s ‘on top of the world’ because of Taylor Swift romance attention

Travis Kelce just opened about all the attention he is getting amidst his budding romance with Taylor Swift.



The American football player was asked during a post-practice press conference about what he feels getting all this extra attention on him and his team due to his new relationship with Taylor Swift.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end confirmed that the matter is making him feel the best these days, although he is focused on beating the Minnesota Vikings Sunday.

“As all the attention comes…it feels like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now I’m even more on top of the world,” Travis said with a smirk.

The NFL star also admitted to still “learning” to handle the paparazzi along with feeling confident about his team’s talent.

“It comes with it,” the Ohio native added said. “You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason.”

Further saying, “You just gotta keep living and learning and enjoying the moments.”

Travis previously called out the NFL for “overdoing it” with their coverage of his new love life.