Celebrity couple Urwa and Farhan expecting their first little star

Farhan Saeed (Left) and Urwa Hocane. Instagram

Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed, the beloved Pakistani celebrity couple, have just shared some heartwarming news that has sent waves of joy through their fan base.

The couple, known for their enchanting love story and a journey filled with ups and downs, announced that they are expecting their first child, bringing a new chapter of happiness to their already enchanting tale of love.



The actress shared the news on her Instagram account with a picture of herself and Farhan, saying, "It’s the 3 of us tonight ! MashaAllah."

From their memorable courtship to the romantic proposal at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, followed by a star-studded wedding ceremony at the historic Badshahi Mosque, Urwa and Farhan have never ceased to capture the hearts of their admirers.



Their love story has been nothing short of pure magic, and their journey together has been a source of inspiration for millions.

Today, Urwa and Farhan broke the joyful news, and their pregnancy announcement has caused a ripple of excitement that even outshone the glamorous Lux Style Awards happening simultaneously.

The couple's fans around the world are overjoyed by the news of their impending parenthood, eagerly awaiting the arrival of their bundle of joy.

It's worth mentioning that in 2020, Urwa and Farhan's marriage faced challenging times, causing concern among their devoted followers. However, the couple's families played the role of guardian angels, facilitating their reconciliation and guiding them back to a blissful marital life.

As fans shower their heartfelt congratulations on Urwa and Farhan, the couple's journey from romance to reconciliation continues to be a source of inspiration. The world now eagerly awaits the arrival of their little one, and the blessings and love that this new chapter will undoubtedly bring to their lives.



The magic of Urwa and Farhan's love story shows no signs of fading, and their journey together is set to become even more enchanting with the arrival of their precious baby.

For those unfamiliar with the Hocane sisters, Urwa is the elder sister of Mawra Hocane, a renowned actress who has also made a mark in the Indian film industry with her unforgettable role as 'Saru' in "Sanam Teri Kasam."

In Pakistan, Mawra has earned accolades for her lead roles in hit dramas like "Sabaat," "Nauroz," and "Daasi."