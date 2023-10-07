Kanye West and Bianca Censori's hidden marriage that shook Hollywood is now LEGAL

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are officially husband and wife, with their clandestine union taking place on December 20, 2022.

This revelation comes just weeks after West's highly publicized divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized.



The couple managed to keep their nuptials under wraps by obtaining a 'confidential marriage license,' as reported by the Daily Mail. The enchanting ceremony took place in the serene backdrop of Palo Alto, California.

Their marriage license bears the full name of Bianca Censori, while the renowned fashion designer and Yeezy visionary, West, simply goes by 'Ye'—a name he legally adopted in October 2021.

"Ye has been a megastar for two decades and counting, and his first marriage was to someone who lives almost full-time in front of a camera," the source disclosed.

"Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe. They are very private, very affectionate, and totally devoted to each other. I think they both enjoy carving out time that's just for them."

The couple's commitment to secrecy has extended to their wedding details, which have remained shrouded in mystery. "They are besotted with each other," the source added, hinting at the deep affection shared by the pair.

While the exact timeline of their relationship remains uncertain, Bianca Censori, 28, became part of the Yeezy organization in November 2020.

Nearly two years later, West, 46, paid homage to his newfound love by releasing a song titled "Censori Overload," a clear nod to his partner."