Jason Derulo denies ‘sexual harassment’ allegations in Emaza Gibson's lawsuit

Jason Derulo took “offense” and clapped back at the “defamatory” claims in sexual harassment lawsuit by fellow singer Emaza Gibson.



The Jalebi Baby singer took to social media to address the lawsuit that accused him of dropping Emaza Gibson’s record deal after she refused his sexual demands.

"I wouldn't normally comment but these claims are completely false and hurtful," Derulo said in an Oct. 5 Instagram video.

He added, "I stand against all forms of harassment, and I remain supportive of anybody following their dreams. I've always strived to live my life in a positively impactful way, and that's why I sit here before you deeply offended by these defamatory claims. God bless."

Derulo, 34, gave his side of the picture on the matter one hour after Gibson accused him of the actions in her lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court, along with his his Future History label and Atlantic Records.

She claims in the lawsuit that the Whatcha Say singer contacted her in August 2021 regarding a collaboration between Future History and Atlantic Records, where he is signed.

Gibson and Derulo agreed to collaborate closely on a mixtape, album, and single as part of the agreement.

But things didn’t go as expected by Gibson, hence resulting in the accusations.



