Meghan Markle clueless of her next move

Meghan Markle is unsure of her next significant career step and lacks "clear direction," according to a royal specialist.

The Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry moved to the US in 2020, and since establishing down in California, the couple, who are parents to Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, have been involved in several high-profile projects.

The couple agreed to a deal for a podcast with Spotify, with Meghan serving as the host of the Archetypes series. They also agreed to a deal for a Netflix docuseries that would follow their relationship as they built a new life in America once Meghan and Harry left the Royal Family in 2020.

Meghan has also been linked to a career in politics. She was reputedly one of the front-runners for the US Senate seat that became available after Senator Dianne Feinstein passed away, but California Governor Gavin Newsom chose to support Laphonza Butler instead.

According to a royal specialist, Meghan is having trouble deciding on her next professional move and has been told to drop the title of Duchess of Sussex if she intends to run for office in the future.

For Meghan to participate in US politics, Professor Pauline Maclaran of the University of London advised her to remove herself from the British royalty and to forge her own identity.

“When she was lobbying for parental leave she used her Duchess of Sussex title and I don't think that was an appropriate move. To me that indicates she doesn't quite know where she is. She wants to use that title as a status symbol but, for a political route in the US, using a title is rather ridiculous. It shows she wants to keep a foot in both camps," she told Express.co.uk.