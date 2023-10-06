Shakira appears ‘radiant’ post Gerard Pique split at Billboard Latin Music Week

Shakira embraces her singlehood post Gerard Pique's split at Billboard Latin Music Awards

Shakira turned heads in a stunning outfit as she attended a panel discussion at the Billboard Latin Music Week in Miami.



For the biggest Latin music gathering in the world, the Colombian singer donned a stunning all-black leather mini dress, embracing her singlehood, following her messy split from Gerard Pique.

During a conversation at the event, the singer opened up about her career and her song writing inspirations.



As per Billboard, the 46-year-old vocalist admitted that she is at her creative best after the difficult phase of her life.

"There have been times when they have to drag me with a crane to the studio. You fight with your art, everyone does. But now I’m in a honeymoon phase with making music and with my career. I’m in love with what I do.

The Waka Waka singer who was recently honoured with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs, emphasised on the fact that the artists’ connection with their audience matters the most.

She added, "Age doesn’t matter, the genre doesn’t matter, the condition doesn’t matter, the language doesn’t matter. What matters is that if an artist connects with their audience, through music."

The Hips Don’t Lie singer revealed that music feels like therapy to her during her rough days.



"Writing music is a catharsis. I write the most when I’m at my worst. Life hits me with a blow … and I feel stronger," she further shared.

Pique and Shakira parted ways in 2022 after the footballer was accused of cheating on her.

The ex couple share two sons, Milan and Sasha.



