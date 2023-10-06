WATCH: This 104-year-old shatters stereotypes with record-breaking skydiving jump

This 104-year-old shatters stereotypes with record-breaking skydiving jump. The Telegraph

At 104 years young woman has soared into the record books by becoming the oldest person to take a leap of faith and skydive.

With boundless enthusiasm and a heart full of courage, Dorothy Hoffner, a resident of Chicago, has left the world in awe, proving that age is indeed just a number.



On a sunny Sunday, surrounded by a cheering crowd at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa, Illinois, Hoffner made her daring tandem jump, leaving her walker on the ground.



As she touched down, she beamed with joy, sharing, "Age is just a number."



Hoffner, who had previously skydived at the age of 100, displayed remarkable determination this time. Assisted up the steps to the plane, she exclaimed, "Let's go, let's go, Geronimo!"



Her skydiving journey was a thrilling seven-minute adventure, where she led the jump from a staggering 13,500 feet, freefalling with her belly facing the ground, and landing gracefully with the wind ruffling her white hair.

Skydive Chicago is now working towards Guinness World Records certification for Hoffner's incredible feat, with hopes of officially declaring her as the oldest skydiver, a title previously held by Sweden's Linnéa Ingegärd Larsson, who set the record at 103 years old in May 2022.



But Hoffner, whose 105th birthday is approaching in December, is not one to rest on her laurels.

With a thirst for adventure, she is already contemplating her next challenge - a hot air balloon ride.

"I've never been in one of those," she said with a twinkle in her eye.