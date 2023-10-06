Jason Derulo accused by Emaza GIbson alleging he demanded illegal favors for record deal

Jason Derulo faces lawsuit over se*ual harassment in connection with Atlantic records venture.

Emaza Gibson has leveled allegations of quid pro quo se*ual harassment against Jason Derulo, asserting that her traumatic experience has left her with anxiety and feeling traumatized.



She claims that Derulo initially promised her a coveted record deal but then, devastatingly, began pressuring her for se*ual favors in exchange for advancing her career.

Speaking with NBC News on Wednesday, Gibson expressed the heartbreak she currently feels due to these circumstances.

She stated, "I've dealt with inhumane work situations... I'm at this point where I'm back to zero and I have nothing."

Emaza Gibson alongside her sisters Saiyr and Znuie as part of the music act Ceraadi after relocating to Los Angeles in 2008.

In the lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Gibson alleges that Jason Derulo terminated her deal after she refused his unwelcome sexual advances, as well as invitations for outings and alcohol consumption.

The lawsuit details events from August 2021 when Derulo initiated contact with Gibson, proposing her involvement in a project that combined his music imprint, Future History, and Atlantic Records.



The contractual terms stipulated that she must release a single featuring Derulo, produce a mixtape within four months, and complete an album within six months.

Gibson began collaborating with Derulo to craft music for presentation to Atlantic Records executives. During this period, Derulo extended invitations for drinks and dinners at an exclusive members-only lounge.

She declined these invitations in an effort to maintain a professional relationship.