PCB, Middlesex County ink MoU to jointly launch T10 league

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Middlesex County Cricket Club on Thursday to jointly launch a T10 league.
Both the sports bodies will be equal equity partners in this league subject to mutually agreed concepts, business plans, financial projections, and management structure.
They will also explore the possibility of organising exhibition matches in Pakistan and the UK between Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams and teams under the control of Middlesex County Cricket Club.
Chief Executive Officer of Middlesex County Cricket Club, Andrew Cornish, Director of Middlesex County Cricket Club, Alan Coleman, and Middlesex County Cricket Club representative, Mohsin Wariach visited the PCB Headquarters and met Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf, and other officials.
They discussed a wide range of matters of mutual interest related to cricket, including promotion, growth, and development of the game. The Middlesex delegation also visited National Cricket Academy where they gave a presentation to PCB officials.
After further discussion, both parties signed an MoU. In the MoU, the parties expressed an interest in entering into a collaborative arrangement across several areas of mutual interest.
Below are the key pointers from the MoU are:
The signing ceremony was attended by the Chairman Management Committee Zaka Ashraf. PCB COO Salman Naseer, Director International Usman Wahla, and PSL Commissioner Naila Bhatti were also in attendance.
