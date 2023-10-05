Sarah Ferguson to ditch Prince Andrew as duke faces massive £2m bill

Sarah Ferguson has allegedly decided to bail on Prince Andrew as he will reportedly need to shell out millions in order to let him continue his stay at the Royal Lodge mansion at Windsor Castle.
As per reports, the disgraced Duke of York would need to shell out £2million in the form of ‘urgent repairs’ in order to continue to live at the Royal Lodge, which King Charles was adamant he vacate.
However, the eye-watering amount has reportedly left Fergie in doubt as a report by The Mirror suggested that she is 'stumping up'.
Pals of the duchess claimed that she has been on the hunt to offer solutions to her ex husband.
"It is true Sarah has a vested interest in Andrew continuing to live at Royal Lodge, as it is where she stays when in the UK."
"But it is more than that, this is about Andrew’s pride. Andrew has always stood by Sarah throughout her various past failures and she sees this as her chance to do the same."
