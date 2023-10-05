Selena Gomez dazzles in glittering gown, new hair at Rare Impact Fund gala

Selena Gomez shimmered and dazzled as she made a show-stopping entrance at the Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The Rare Beauty founder, 31, was dressed in a mermaid-tail glittering silver gown that featured a floral detail on its halter-neck. Gomez also debuted a new shorter haircut as she showed off her matching silver chandelier earrings.

For her makeup, the Only Murders in the Building star kept it simple with a glowy base and a brown smokey eye. She complemented it with a nude lip.

Gomez was to perform hosting duties at the charity event, which she launched as a part of her commitment to address issues of mental health. Her beauty line donates one percent of all their products purchased to the fund.

The musician was supported by a number of her famous friends including her kidney donor Francia Raisa, who was also dressed in a similar glittering gown. The guest list also included Taylor Lautner and OMITB co-star Martin Short.

The Calm Down singer has been vocal about her battle with mental health issues as alongside her Lupus diagnosis in 2015. The Same Old Love songstress also released a documentary on her struggles last year, My Mind & Me.