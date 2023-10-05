Morocco wins bid to host 2030 FIFA World Cup along with five other countries. AFP/File

Morocco has secured the coveted hosting rights for the 2030 FIFA World Cup in a momentous victory for the country's football.

The achievement marks Morocco's long-awaited success after five previous unsuccessful bids and brings the World Cup back to Africa for the first time since South Africa hosted it in 2010.



The announcement by FIFA was met with jubilation and pride in Morocco, a nation known for its passionate football culture. After years of dedication and determination, the Moroccan Football Federation can finally celebrate its dream becoming a reality.



Morocco's successful bid was a joint effort with neighbouring Spain and Portugal, making it a truly collaborative endeavour. The geographic proximity between Morocco and its Iberian partners played a crucial role in the decision, simplifying travel logistics for players and fans alike. The joint hosting arrangement reflects a growing trend in international football, emphasizing unity and cooperation among nations.

This achievement holds special significance for Morocco, coming just a month after a devastating earthquake claimed nearly 3,000 lives, bringing a glimmer of hope and positivity to a nation in mourning.

Additionally, the World Cup is expected to provide a much-needed economic boost to Morocco, which has been grappling with the challenges of a severe drought and high inflation rates, as noted in a World Bank report.

Morocco's journey to securing the hosting rights for the 2030 World Cup has been marked by resilience and determination. Despite past disappointments, the nation persevered, with the dream of hosting the world's most prestigious football tournament never fading.

Morocco's footballing prowess has not gone unnoticed in recent years. The nation's impressive performance in the 2022 World Cup, where they reached the semi-finals, showcased their talent and determination.

Their memorable victories over football giants Spain and Portugal further solidified Morocco's reputation as a footballing force to be reckoned with.

As preparations begin for the 2030 World Cup, Morocco is set to embark on a journey that will not only define the nation's football legacy but also bring together nations from across the globe in the spirit of unity and competition.