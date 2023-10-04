ICC World Cup 2023: Security beefed up at Ahmedabad stadium due to terror threat

Labourers work ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup opening match between England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 4, 2023. — AFP

Indian authorities have been put on high alert and have beefed up security at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium amid terror threats, reported Indian media on Wednesday.

The spectators, as part of the strict security protocols, will not be allowed to carry anything inside the venue other than their mobile phones.

More than 3,000 police personnel will be deployed in and around the venue as authorities have decided to keep the road leading to the stadium entirely closed during the matches, per the reporters.

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium will host a total of five World Cup matches including the Pakistan-India clash and the tournament's final.

The mega event will commence on Thursday with England taking on New Zealand at the very stadium.

The ICC World Cup 2023 will take place in India with 10 teams fighting for the elusive title across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19.

The tournament will be played in a round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches.

If teams have the same number of points after the round-robin stage, total wins are the next tie-breaker, with net run rate the next factor to consider when differentiating teams.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

The winners of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will earn US$4 million. The runners-up will receive US$2 million, while the losing semi-finalists will earn $800,000 each from the total prize pot of US$10 million.

The winners of each match in the group stage will receive US$40,000 and the six teams that do not qualify for the semi-finals will receive a payment of US$100,000.