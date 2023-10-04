Prince Harry appeared to lost more than he gained after he relinquished his senior royal position in the royal family, which seem to have affected his popularity, taking a 180-degree turn.

Harry, along with his wife, Meghan Markle, have been suffering from the case of decreasing popularity, especially after their business fails this year. Previously, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also slammed for their constant complaining about the royal family.

Sky News broadcaster Esther Krakue believes that the couple was “so adamant that they want to curate their own public image, and unfortunately, the more they seem to do that, the more they actually fail.

She went on to state that the secret behind the popularity of Harry had been the ‘royal family and their coverage’ of him over the years. “They really actually saved his public image because ever since he’s left, and he’s been completely in charge of his image, alongside his wife Meghan Markle, it’s completely tanked.”

Prince Harry ‘unhappy’ and unable to regain ‘public image’ without Royal Family

“And it just shows that sometimes actually having the protection of people you may not always agree with is a blessing more than a curse,” she surmised.

Previously, Angela Levin commented that there was a time Harry was “most popular royal for quite sometimes more so than the late Queen Elizabeth.”

Moreover, Daniela Elser noted in her piece for News.com.au that Harry was in “bliss” when doing “royal activities” as the Duke travelled Tokyo in August to support his charity.

She claimed that Harry had been looking glum most time and almost ‘glowering’ in appearances but he “looks happiest” when he is doing ‘royal’ work” like supporting charities which he hardly gets to do n US.

It appears that Prince Harry may have regrets leaving the Royal Family behind.