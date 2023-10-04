Kate Middleton hilariously made to wait for Prince William in viral video

File Footage

Prince William's allegiance to a life of service was made obvious in a hilarious video in which the Duke of Cambridge kept his wife Kate Middleton waiting as he met with crowds.



In a resurfaced video that has now gone viral, posted by teamwalesfamily, it showed Prince William and Kate visiting Birmingham in April 2023.

As part of their visit, the Prince and Princess of Wales met with crowds and as Kate finished meeting with the crowds, she was waiting in the car for her husband.

Prince William, on the other hand, was not done as he continued to enigmatically engage with the crowd, all while Kate watched.

The clip was captioned, "William was in his world talking to people, and Kate waited patiently for him" and got over 150,000.

The comments on the video also garnered lots of praise with a few giggles in between.

"They are great together!" one user wrote.

"She was waiting like 'come on—we've got places to be!'," another commented.

"Absolutely love this couple," a third mused.