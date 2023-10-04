Taylor Swift teases ‘Man of Mine’ Travis Kelce with a secret message

Taylor Swift is sending love notes to Travis Kelce in the most Taylor way possible: through fashion and music.

According to photos obtained by Page Six, the 34-year-old singing sensation stepped out in NYC rocking a retro Man of Mine T-shirt, referencing a 1995 chart-topping song by one of her musical heroes and fellow country singer, Shania Twain, in which Twain describes her dream man in detail.

Beginning with the opening line “this is what a woman wants,” the lyrics to the catchy hoedown tune lays down rules and expectations from a potential suitor, who must accept and love the singer despite her many flaws if he wants to be a “man of mine.”

The Love Story songstress styled the oversized graphic tee with biker shorts, matching ruffled socks, New Balance kicks, a Louis Vuitton purse, a baseball cap, and shades, ensuring her ‘fit was on point for when Kelce catches wind of the tight-lipped message.

The gesture comes as dust settled around the NFL star’s big Sunday game, at which the Grammy-winning singer cheered him on from the sidelines.

But this wouldn’t be the first time the Style singer let her clothes do the talking for her.

The first instance was in early September – the early days of their speculated romance – when the 12-time Grammy winner rocked an opal necklace, which is her admirer’s birthstone.

Ever the supportive friend, Swift then donned her NFL beau’s team colours, red, black, and white, for the Chiefs vs Bears game last month.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who publicly professed to Swift at an Eras Tour Kansas show, reciprocated by wearing a 1989-inspired T-shirt while leaving the game.