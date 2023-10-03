Salma Hayek flaunts age-defying curves in latest snap

Salma Hayek shows-off age-defying curves in her latest trip to Mexico

Renowned Hollywood actress Salma Hayek took her fans by surprise after showing off her age-defying curves in a fitted black top.



The actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped gorgeous pictures from a colour shop located in Todos Santos, Mexico.

The Frida actress donned a body-fitted black V-neck top and a breezy, floral print skirt.



Several fans in the comment section admired the ageless beauty of the 57-year-old actress.



One fan wrote, "what a gorgeous youthful spirit you have and beaming out of you too, also a beauty too."

Another exclaimed, "The most stunning ageless woman you are incredible."

Earlier, in September, Hayek revealed the secret behind her youthful appearance, sharing that she meditates everyday.

In conversation with Entertainment Tonight, she said, "I really believe it is. People say it's exercising. I think it's meditation."



The red carpet favourite admitted that, "For me, exercising is hard. It's really, really difficult to have the discipline to do it. But meditation is a walk in the park, because it's my own form of it."





