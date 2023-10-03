Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya fangirls over Kendall Jenner

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended Paris Fashion week with her daughter Aaradhya where the mother-daughter duo interacted with some renowned international celebrities.
Recently, an unseen selfie of the former Miss World’s daughter with the super model Kendall Jenner emerged online.
In the photo, the 49-year-old Bollywood diva and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter can be seen passing a big smile as they joined the 27-year-old model for a picture.
The photo was taken at the star-studded L'Oreal’s Walk Your Worth show in which the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress walked on the ramp with Hollywood A-listers.
For the mega event, the actress who is the brand ambassador of the French cosmetics company donned a heavily embellished gold gown with a cap.
During her ramp walk, the Devdas actress passed her beautiful smile and blew a kiss at the audience.
In several videos and pictures which went viral on social media, Aishwarya was spotted enjoying on stage with Kendall, Eva Longoria, Camila Cabello, and Elle Fanning, among others.
